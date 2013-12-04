"Pet Care in the United Kingdom" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Pet Care in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The total pet care market in the UK is expected to grow in value terms in 2013. Humanisation of pets and added-value products, such as added vitamins, as well as higher-margin products, including dog treats, are contributing to this growth. However, much of the value growth will derive from inflation as volumes declined in 2012 and are expected to continue declining in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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