India pet care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. The market is categorised into four segments i.e. pet food, pet accessories, pet grooming and pet healthcare. Pet food is the major segment in India capturing more than two-third of the market revenues whereas pet accessories, grooming and healthcare are growing rapidly into urban markets. The nation is characterized with a monetarily strong middle class, making the economic pricing segment an important revenue generator. India pet care market is dominated by foreign brands, namely Mars International and Royal Canin India. Mars International is engaged in manufacturing of pet food under its global brands - Pedigree and Whiskas. Royal Canin India manufactures and supplies dog and cat foods worldwide. The company produces more than 40 types of dry dog food and 20 types of dry cat food, developed for a variety of ages, weights, sizes and other factors. Many new entrants are expected to jump on the bandwagon looking at the greater potential of this industry. In coming few years, India is also expected to become a major exporter of pet related products and accessories.



Quantitative Data:



Market data break-up by regions, Type & Application/End-users

- Pet Care Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming, Pet Healthcare] (Historical & Forecast)

- Pet Care Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Day Care, Grooming/Boarding, Pet Breeding and Training] (Historical & Forecast)

- Pet Care Market Revenue, Volume & Growth Rate by Each Country Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Pet Care Market Revenue, Volume* & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Qualitative Data:



It would include sections specific to market dynamics and the trending factors affecting or driving the growth of the market. To list few names of sections covered are

- India Pet Care Industry Overview

- India Pet CareMarket Growth Drivers, Trends & Restraints

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Pet Care Market

- Gaps & Opportunities in Pet Care Market

- Market Entropy** [Highlighting Aggressiveness or Strategic Moves of Industry Players]

- PESTLE Analysis (360 degree view of market)

- Porters Five Forces Model (competitive rivals, potential new market entrants, suppliers, customers, and substitute products)

- Patent & Trademark Analysis** [Licenses, Trademarks & Approvals]

- Competitive Analysis (Landscaping SWOT Analysis of each Players/Manufacturers Profiled in Study)

- Pet Care Market Development and Insights etc. [Covers Product/Service Launch, Innovation etc]

- Investment & Project Feasibility Study**



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Pet Care market report:



India Pet Care Product Types In-Depth: Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming, Pet Healthcare

India Pet Care Major Applications/End users: Day Care, Grooming/Boarding, Pet Breeding and Training

Geographical Analysis: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Colgate-Palmolive Company, ADM, Diamond Pet Foods, Agrolimen, Partner in Pet Food, Nutriara Alimentos, Spectrum Brands, MogianaAlimentos, Bolton Group, Big Heart Pet Brands, Bob Martin (UK), Marukan, Nisshin Seifun Group, Nestle, Alaska Naturals, Paragon Pet Products, Maruha Nichiro Holdings, Blue Buffalo, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Iris Ohyama, American Nutrition, Mars, C & D Foods



North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



India Pet Care market is analyzed across major global regions.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



