Transparency Market Research has added a New Report On "Pet Care Market- Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth And Industry Analysis (2010-2017)".
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- The market for pet care is witnessing a steady growth rate as the ownership of pets is rising among middle class population. Dog food and cat food are the major categories in the pet food industry. Spending on pet foods and related products is gaining pace in emerging countries like India, Brazil among others, leading to the overall growth of pet care market.
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The report contains the global scenario of Pet Care market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Pet Care market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.
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