Pet Care Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Summary

"India Pet Care Market Outlook, 2022" gives a comprehensive analysis on the pet care industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing double digit growth in its pet industry. Increasing awareness about branded pet care products, change in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, along with upsurge in the number of double income households has helped pet care market to grow considerably. In addition to this, growing pet humanization, urbanization and changing consumers' preference are also driving the pet care industry. Demographics changes like delayed parenthood witnessed in most urban and newly married couples have made owing of a pet as an emotional stimulant nowadays.



India pet care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. The market is categorised into four segments i.e. pet food, pet accessories, pet grooming and pet healthcare. Pet food is the major segment in India capturing more than two-third of the market revenues whereas pet accessories, grooming and healthcare are growing rapidly into urban markets. The nation is characterized with a monetarily strong middle class, making the economic pricing segment an important revenue generator. India pet care market is dominated by foreign brands, namely Mars International and Royal Canin India. Mars International is engaged in manufacturing of pet food under its global brands - Pedigree and Whiskas. Royal Canin India manufactures and supplies dog and cat foods worldwide. The company produces more than 40 types of dry dog food and 20 types of dry cat food, developed for a variety of ages, weights, sizes and other factors. Many new entrants are expected to jump on the bandwagon looking at the greater potential of this industry. In coming few years, India is also expected to become a major exporter of pet related products and accessories.



The hectic and tiresome lifestyles developed due to modernization has made most urban dwellers time-handicapped, leading to an increased preference for commercial packaged pet foods. In line with most nations the dog and cat foods occupy the most dominant position. Due to certain social and cultural constrictions in India, dog populations vastly outnumber that of cats. Pets are not only a companion in India, but are also becoming a style statement for pet owners. They care about how their pet look and thus grooming products are well accepted by pet owners. Well-groomed attractive pictures of pet shown by numerous pet magazines have also contributed towards the demand and spending for pet grooming products. There are various e-stores that offer accessories starting from basic ones to the most stylish and luxurious. With increasing awareness about the good health and well being of pets, pet healthcare segment is also expanding.



Covered in the Report:

- Pet Food

- Pet Accessories

- Pet Grooming

- Pet Healthcare



"India Pet Care Market Outlook, 2022'" discusses the following aspects of pet care products in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the pet care market in India:

- Global Pet Care Market Outlook

- Global Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- North America Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Europe Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Pet Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Country

- Global Pet Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Pet Accessories Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Pet Grooming Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Pet Healthcare Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Pet Care Market Outlook

- India Pet Adoption, Types & Life Span Analysis

- India Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Pet Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Segment, By Pet Adoption Type

- India Pet Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Pet Food Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type, By Pet Type

- India Pet Accessories Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Pet Grooming Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Pet Healthcare Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Key Vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of pet care products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. North America Pet Care Market

2.1.3. Europe Pet Care Market

2.1.4. Asia Pacific Pet Care Market

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Country

2.3. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

2.4. Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

2.5. Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

2.6. Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

3. India Pet Adoption, Types & Life Span Analysis

4. India Pet Care Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Segment

4.2.3. By Pet Adoption Type

4.3. India Pet Food Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size By Value

4.3.2. Market Share

4.3.2.1. By Product Type

4.3.2.2. By Pet Type

4.4. India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

4.5. India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

4.6. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5. India Economic Snapshot

6. Market Penetration

7. PEST Analysis

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. Trade Dynamics

9.1. Import

9.2. Export

10. Channel Partner Analysis

11. India Pet Care Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges

12. Mar



....Continued



