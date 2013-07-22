Arvilla, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- After 2 months of test studies and countless reports from people who are trying our K-9 Joint Care Flavor Packets on their faithful and loyal companions; the results are in. Trial study 1 - had dogs with hip dyspepsia. After 2 weeks of using our easy open flavor packets the dogs were more comfortable, had less trouble with rolling hips. Those same dogs after 4 weeks were running and playing like they have not in some time. These pet owners stated they were truly amazed at the difference.



Trial study 2 - was given to dogs with medium to severe arthritis. This study was a faster result. In just 5 days pet owners proclaimed there dogs were attempting to jump when happy. After 8 days the dogs were able to go out for longer walks and play in parks. And after 3 weeks they said it was like they were aging in reverse.



We are very appreciative of the results and conclude that our synergistic formula is a work of art among joint care supplements. We feel the reason for the quick results is the use of Meadow Sweet an herb that was used in the mid 1800’s by pharmacologists before the synthetic Nsaids were designed. The plus to using Meadow Sweet is that it gives you the results of anti inflammatory but does not deteriorate the joint tissue and muscle tissue the way Nsaids do over time. This factor lets the joint care amino acids such as Glucose and Hylauronic Acid attempt to heal the damage. The use of Frankincense with the Meadow Sweet is key to the best joint care supplement for your dogs. Our easy to open individual flavor packets makes getting your dog to take his supplement easy and mess free. What dog does not love chicken broth. We are an all natural holistic company.



For a list of ingredients and information please contact us at www.smokeytoes.com



About Smokey Toes Pet Care Solutions

We are a small family based business with more the 20 years experience in natural health. We grow organic vegetables, raise organic meat. Five years ago we adopted a Shepard with hip dyspepsia. After trying many over the counter brands of joint care for dogs we set out to develop our own. We did this because we could not get our Beau to take any of the over the counter brands and the pills just did not work good enough when we could trick him to take them. So our Joint Care recipe came to life with Beau as our taste tester. It was a resounding YES for the chicken broth base. Our recipe is second to none and your dogs will love it like our Beau does. We offer a money back guarantee if you do not see the results we claim. We are that sure of our product.