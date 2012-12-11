Pet Carriers and Dog Sweaters to Keep Pets Warm and Safe at DoggyinWonderland.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- As the winter weather continues taking a turn for the worse, pets need more protection. When the temperature drops, frigid winds pick up, and snow and ice begin becoming the typical conditions, dogs need warmth and extra care. That's why online pet boutique Doggy In Wonderland offers a full range of both pet carriers and dog sweaters for sale to help guard against the elements.



Pet carriers are typically used for transportation, whether it's around town or on a long trip. However, they also provide an ideal solution come wintertime for keeping little dogs cozy and warm, and safely away from the harsh outdoor conditions.



DoggyinWonderland.com has a huge array of pet carriers for sale, including stylish fashion dog carriers. From polka dots to animal print, from bright pink to floral, from plaid to chic black or red, there are dozens of different options available across all price ranges. It's a great way to stay fashionable and showcase some personality while still keeping the pooch happy, warm and comfortable.



A great range of dog sweaters are also available. Dog sweaters can be worn inside the home as well as in the outdoors, and will keep a dog of any size extra warm, and altogether safe and sound.



They've come a huge way in recent years, and most consumers are amazed at the types and quality of dog sweaters which are currently offered. There are warm rugby-style striped sweaters, thick knitted sweaters, argyle, plaid and print dog sweaters, and more.



Have some fun with a moose-antler hooded sweater, or a piggy hoodie sweater, or sweaters such as the Pupcake Dog Sweater Dress, Little Monster Sweater, Girlie Girl Dog Sweater or Patriotic Pup Sweater. There are also special holiday-themed dog sweaters for sale right now, including various designs incorporating Santa, reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Christmas trees.



From dog sweaters to pet carriers, Doggy in Wonderland has the perfect solution to keep man's best friend warm and comfortable.



To see the entire collection of dog sweaters and pet carriers for sale, visit DoggyinWonderland.com today, and keep the furry friend safe, and yes, stylish, this winter season.



