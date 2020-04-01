Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Diabetes is a major health issue that is prevailing among animals like dogs and cats lately. Obesity is said to be one of the eminent causes of diabetes among pets. Escalating cases of obesity could thereby drive the demand for pet diabetes care devices across the globe. Notably, the trend of pet adoption is growing at an increasing rate across developed as well as developing countries, resulting in increased spending on animal healthcare and maintenance.



Technological developments in insulin delivery tools are meanwhile helping improve healthcare outcomes for diabetic pets. On a similar note, Merck, Becton, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., Dickinson & Company and Zoetis are the leading firms operating in the pet diabetes care devices market. These firms have started to focus more on innovating new and effective products that improve treatment solutions for pets.



Mentioned below are few of the ongoing trends in the global pet diabetes care devices industry:

Innovations in insulin delivery systems:



Insulin delivery devices have seen robust technological growth in recent years. Taking Merck for instance, it has developed a unique veterinary insulin pen for diabetic dogs and cats dubbed CANINSULIN VetPen. The product's ergonomic design allows practitioners and pet owners to easily handle insulin syringes while administering a dose to pets.



With increasing demand for such devices, Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that the insulin delivery pen segment would witness steady growth of 8.8% by 2025. Large number of firms focusing on R&D activities to develop enhance treatment devices for diabetic pets may further encourage segmental growth in the years to come.



Rise in cases of diabetes among cats:

Alike dogs, cats are also seen to be diagnosed with diabetes in recent years. A report published by the State of Pet Health claims that there has been a 16% rise in feline diabetes since 2006. Usually, cats are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. With a surge in cases of diabetic cats, the pet diabetes care devices market is anticipated to record a significant segment share. In 2018 alone, the cat segment was reported to generate nearly USD 652.4 million and could record sizeable growth over the forecast period.



Increasing demand in the U.K.:

Surging occurrence of diabetes among pets has accelerated the demand for pet diabetes care devices in the UK. People in this region are actively adopting pets and spending heavily on their maintenance. Growing concerns over pet diabetes and growing awareness about various diabetes treatments are encouraging the demand for pet diabetes care devices in the country. On this note, reports suggest that UK pet diabetes care devices market may amass growth of 8.5% over the study timeframe. Industry players in the region are also conducting various initiatives to educate people about numerous diabetes tests.