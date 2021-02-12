New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 639.39 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% through the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 1.07 billion by 2027. Pet dietary supplements contain vital minerals that serve to strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of heart damage, cancer, inflammation, and diabetes. In particular, nutrients such as fish oil, biotin, and amino acid enhance the body and increase the ability to deal with common conditions, such as infectious disease, skin irritation, and chemical disorders. Pet supplements are used by dogs, cats, goats, birds, rabbits, and fish in the form of multivitamins, prebiotics, nutrients, antioxidants, and essential fats.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.

Some of the prominent players in the pet dietary supplement market include Nestle Purina Petcare, VetriScience Laboratories, Ark Naturals, NOW Food, Virbac, Kemin Industries, Novotech Nutraceuticals, and Zoetis, Bayer.



Market Drivers



Improving brand equity in North America, Latin America, and developing Asia Pacific countries, and growing customer perception of luxury items are fuelling the development of the pet dietary supplement industry. The increasing demand for organic food and natural supplements for pets is also rising demand on the market. Owners devote greater attention to the welfare and well being of their dogs. They have become aware of the importance of nutritional supplements that boost the immune system, lower the risk of heart disease, digestion problems, and cancer, and boost the condition of the body and fur.



By Pet Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



· Dogs

· Cats

· Others



By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



· Online

· Offline



Regional Landscape



North America had the highest share in 2019 owing to the increased adoption and the increasing humanising of pets. As per the Pet Leadership Committee, 44% of U.S. families have dogs which are expected to rise in the near future. Increasing worries over the safety from allergic reactions and health disorders have largely propelled the growth of the North American market for pet supplements.



By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



