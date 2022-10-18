New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pet Dog Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pet Dog Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide (United Kingdom), Trupanion (United States), Hartville Group (United States), Pethealth (Canada), Petfirst (United States), Embrace (United Kingdom), Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group (United Kingdom), Agria (United Kingdom).



The global Pet Dog Insurance market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing popularity of ownership of dogs across the region. Pet dog insurance is meant to cover the unforeseen veterinary care costs, including veterinary services such as accidental injuries, surgical procedures, and prescribed veterinary medicines. Increasing awareness about pet insurance policies in North America and Rising veterinary service costs will help to boost the global market demand.



by Type (Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only, Accident & Illness), Application (Small Breed, Large Breed), End Use (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing)



Upsurging popularity of pet humanization and rising demand for pet grooming and care products



The high demand for innovative dog insurance along with rising veterinary service cost

The growing health benefits of Dog ownership



The Surging volume of companion animal

The low penetration rate



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



