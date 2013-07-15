Vebo Pets Supplies to Expand Its Range on Dog Fences & Runs

Belmore, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Due to popularity and high demand for their outdoor Dog Fences and Kennel Runs, Vebo Pet Supplies, as one of the most trusted Pet Enclosures and Suppliers in Australia, is going to offer 3 new exciting products in the coming months, they are:



- 2.3m x 2.3m Chain link DIY Dog Kennel Run

- 3.8m x 2.3m Chain link DIY Dog Kennel Run

- 3m x 1.5m Welded mesh DIY Dog Kennel Run



Regarding their new offerings, one representative of the company stated, “While these three dog kennel run packages are very similar to the ones already on the market, in fact, manufactured to the same high specification to the awarding winning Petsafe Outdoor Kennel Runs, what’s really special about them is their pricing. By minimizing distribution costs, we are able to offer the 2.3m and 3.8m chain link packages at significant lower price than any supplier within NSW, starting at under $300 for the 2.3m package. And this is all achieved without compromising on quality.”



Although the chain link type outdoor dog fencing is not as flexible or portable as the welded panel type, they are very weather-resistant and offer a more affordable option for those on a tight budget. On top of these attractive prices, Vebo Pet Supplies is also well known for their excellent product knowledge, great customer service and fast delivery times. Vebo Pet Supplies is also one of very few, if not the only, pet supplies store offering a same-day delivery option within Sydney.



About Vebo Pet

Leader and trusted name Pet enclosure supplier at Vebo Pet stocks one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



To know more visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/