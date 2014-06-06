New Food market report from Mintel: "Pet Food in India (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Pet Food in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers packaged, prepared dry and wet food specifically for cats and dogs. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Pet Food in India is given in INR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Cat
- Dog
Compound annual growth rates
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Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mars, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Venkateswara Hatcheries Group, Others
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