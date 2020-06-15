Pet Food Ingredients Market Analysis by 2026:Leading Key Players Are DuPont Nutrition & Health, AFB International, Biorigin, American Dehydrated Foods, Diana Pet Food, Al

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Growth will predominantly come from Middle East and Africa region, primarily led by Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE countries. Pet ownership has emerged as a status symbol in the UAE accounting to which owners have started treating their pets as a part of their own family. This has indeed increased their awareness regarding their pet's health including allergies, weight, and dietary tolerances paving way for enormous growth in pet food ingredients market across the region.



A key factor analyzed by GMI for Pet Food Ingredient market growth includes the growing adoption of animal companion in various developing and developed economies globally. Rising cognizance pertaining to the nutritional benefits of dietary fibers, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and carotenoids in pet nutrition will further drive the pet food ingredients market. Moreover, relentless efforts undertaken by various pet food manufacturers to introduce distinctive products with vivid varieties in order to sufficing different purposes of pet health would further bolster the market dynamics over 2020-2026.



Amino acids, palatants, phosphates, antioxidants, vitamins, carotenoids, and several other ingredients will continue to remain as key ingredients in the pet food ingredients industry. Of these, vitamins ingredients segment is anticipated to majorly drive the pet food ingredients market share. These are the organic nutrients that are required in small quantities to perform specific function. Vitamins regulate the body function of pets while keeping their body health and promoting resistance to diseases. However, over supplementing of vitamins might even prove to be fatal in the longer run for the pets.



Also, deficiency of these essential nutrients can lead to death or disease amongst the companion animals, hence regulating the proper intake of all nutrients is mandated.



Pet food ingredients market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of manufacturers. Companies like DuPont Nutrition & Health, FoodSafe Technologies, AFB International, Diana Pet Food, Biorigin, American Dehydrated Foods, Alltech, Camlin Fine Sciences and BTSA are the key market players.



