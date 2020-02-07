Pet Food Ingredients Market to See Major Growth by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- The pet food ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 37.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population has led to an increase in the spending capacity on pets. Pets are treated as companions to the owners, and increasing health concerns of their pets have encouraged them to opt for premium pet food products. Pet owners prefer buying high-quality and differentiated food products for their pets to provide them nutrition and variety in pet food. The constituents of pet food products include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and other essential micronutrients. These constituents are derived from ingredients such as grains, vegetables, fruits, chicken meal, lamb meal, vitamins, and minerals. Other additives are also accompanied, which are used to enhance the color, flavor, and texture of the product. Furthermore, the expansion of pet superstores has made premium and super-premium pet food easily accessible. One of the emerging trends in the pet food industry is the incorporation of insects, as they are an excellent source of proteins. Additionally, vegan and grain-free pet food products have been gaining popularity in the pet food industry. These trends are expected to increase the demand of premium pet food ingredients.



Among the ingredients, fats, and meat & meat product segments are projected to grow at the highest CAGRs from 2019 to 2025. Vegan and grain-free pet food have been gaining popularity in the industry. These trends are also expected to increase the popularity of different fruits in pet food to provide varied taste, texture, and flavor. Fats, which form one of the essential ingredients in pet food, form a segment that is projected to grow at a higher rate due to the functional benefits of including fish oil in pet foods and the cost-effective nature of fats such as tallow and lard. These factors are contributing to the popularity of the fruits and fats in the pet food ingredients market.



The South American region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025. The demand for pet food products in South America is increasing rapidly due to the increasing use of pet food ingredients, along with the growing number of pets per household. Brazil imports most of its pet food products, but it also exports most of the pet food ingredients to manufacturers in other countries. Increasing concerns about the health of their pets in Brazil has led to a high demand for healthy and high-quality pet food products.



The key players in this market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Ingredion Incorporated (US). Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansion & investments, mergers and acquisition, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



