New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pet Food Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global pet food ingredients market is estimated to be over US$ 36.0 billion in 2019.



Leading Key Players:

Ingredion, The Scoular Company, Sunopta, Darling Ingredients Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Lallemand Inc., Saria Se & Co. Kg, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cargill, And Incorporated Among Others.

Also, increasing dog and cat adoption along side the rising specialise in improving productivity and health are a number of the main driving factors for the market. at the present , the bulk of ingredients utilized in the preparation of companion animal's food are synthetic due to the low cost and simple availability.



Segmentation By Source:

-Cereals

-Meat & Meat Products

-Vegetables

-Fruits

-Fats

-Additives



Segmentation By Product:

-Animal-based

-Plant-based

-Synthetic



Segmentation By Region:

-North America

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-Rest of World (ROW)



Segmentation By Pet Type:

-Dog

-Cat

-Fish



Segmentation By Form:

-Dry

-Liquid



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Pet Food Ingredients Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assesment

-Forecast Till 2030



