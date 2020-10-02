Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report 2020 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Pet Food Packaging It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Pet Food Packaging based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Pet Food Packaging investments from 2020 to 2025.



Amcor Limited, Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WIPKF), Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR), Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD), Coveris, Constantia Flexibles, HUHTAMAKI, Sonoco Products Co, Printpack, Mondi Group, ProAmpac, Aptar Group, Bryce Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, among others.



According to this study, over the next five years, the Pet Food Packaging market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7766 million by 2025, from $ 6522.1 million in 2019.



Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. The majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost-effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.



According to the customer's specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging's size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through the trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market. Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market. Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food with people moving towards branded product offerings. According to 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet.



- May 2019 - Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, the first packaging product made from the company's revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film that came out last year. AmLite Ultra Recyclable is the latest addition to the Amcors AmLite product line, which was created in 2015 to provide metal-free barrier packaging that significantly reduced the packaging's carbon footprint.

- January 2018 - Amcor Limited pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. And, also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials and driving consistently more recycling of packaging around the world. This commitment was aimed at establishing the company as a leader in recyclable packaging.



The Pet Food Packaging market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the global Pet Food Packaging Market based on Types are

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others



Based on Application, the Global Pet Food Packaging Market is Segmented into

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled & Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others



Regions Are covered By Pet Food Packaging Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



