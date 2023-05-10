Pet Food Packaging Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The report "Pet Food Packaging Market by Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal), Packaging Form (Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes/Cartons), Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global pet food packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to grow in tandem with the growth of the pet food industry across the globe. An increase in the number of pet adoptions is resulting in higher consumption of pet food. Innovations in packaging, simple and convenient packaging designs, innovation in packaging will boost the demand for pet food packaging.



In terms of value and volume, bags is estimated to lead the pet food packaging market in 2019.

Bags, by packaging form, led the pet food packaging industry in 2019, in terms of value and volume. The application of bags in pet food packaging is largest due to ease of handling and low cost of production. Multiple applications of bags made from different materials like paper, plastic, and others offer a wide range of applications in the pet food packaging market.



In terms of value and volume, dry food is estimated to lead the pet food packaging industry in 2019.

Dry food, by food type, led the pet food packaging market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. It is the most prominent type of feed consumed. Dry food causes fewer spillages and can be cleared easily. It is easier to handle dry food than wet food, which has a strong smell.



In terms of value and volume, dog food is estimated to lead the pet food packaging industry in 2019.

Dog food, by animal type, led the pet food packaging market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Dog food consumption is rising due to the higher adoption of dogs. The dog food industry is a huge market with pet food manufacturers spending a significant amount on advertising trying to convince consumers by offering the best products.



North America is projected to account for the largest share in the pet food packaging industry during the forecast period.

The North America region is projected to lead the pet food packaging market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. Increase in demand for pet food due to factors such as convenient and straightforward design, innovations in the packaging designs, and boost in demand for pet food due to growing affection for pets are expected to drive the market for pet food packaging in the North America region



Amcor Plc (Australia), Mondi Plc (South Africa), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland) are the key players operating in the pet food packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the pet food packaging industry.



