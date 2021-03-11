New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global pet food processing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. A growing number of pet owners are very particular when it comes to choosing their pets' goods. From ingredients to packaging lines, pet food producers are entirely rethinking their methods, their products, and even their production facilities. While the shift in consumer choices of pet owners is leading to many changes in the pet food industry, and earlier shifts first got manufacturers wondering pet food in additional human terms. All the pet food processing facilities began to take a critical look in their operations when the FDA announced that the food safety and modernization act would also regulate pet food. This led in the betterment of the food quality but resulted in a slow down for the manufacturers of the pet food.



The pet food processing market is driven by the attraction of healthy choices from human nutrition, which is also propelling the pet food manufacturers to produce higher and safer food for pets that have high nutritional and dietary benefits. Additionally, new startups are introducing new varieties of pet food at reasonable prices, which extends their presence within the domestic market and encourages adopting more pets due to the low prices offered in the local market.



Further key findings from the pet food processing report suggest



A trend for human foods that seems to draw parallels with pet food is around "green appeal," or sustainability. According to an Innova trends survey conducted this year, 64% of U.S. and U.K. consumers expect brands and companies to invest in sustainability.



By the kind of food, the world pet grocery store is segregated into dry food, wet/canned food, treats & snacks, and others. Supported the sales channel, the market is categorized into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others.



By geography, North America's pet food processing has a dominant share of 38.2% within the world and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Improving pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of personal label store brands, and growing urbanization are a number of the most critical driving forces accelerating the expansion of the North American pet food processing market.



The dog-food section accounts for the most significant share within the global pet food processing market as a result of the rising trend of nuclear families and the growing inclination of consumers towards dogs for companionship and security. Also, dogs need various varieties of nutrients to measure a healthy life. Hence, dog owners are specializing in providing proper pet food that contains these nutrients to stay healthy. This is often expected to accelerate the demand for pet food processing.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Pet Food Processing market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Pet Food Processing market are listed below:



Andritz Group (Austria), Buhler Holding AG, The Middleby Corporation, GEA Group, Baker Perkins Ltd., Clextral SAS, Precision Food Innovations, Mepaco Group, Coperion GMBH, F.N. Smith Corporation, Reading Bakery Systems, Selo, Automated Process Equipment Corporation (APEC), Gold Peg International, Probake Inc.



Based on Application, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Dog food



Cat food



Fish food



Other applications (pet food for tortoises, rabbits, and ornamental birds)



Based on Form, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Dry



Wet



Based on the Type, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Mixing & blending equipment



Forming equipment



Baking & drying equipment



Coating equipment



Cooling equipment



Other types (vacuum pumping and stuffing machines)



Radical Features of the Pet Food Processing Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Pet Food Processing market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Pet Food Processing industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Pet Food Processing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pet Food Processing Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Pet Food Processing Market Impact Analysis



4.2.1. Market driver analysis



4.2.1.1. Growth of Premiumization Across the Pet Food Category



4.2.1.2. Rising Acceptance of Pets



4.2.1.3. Rising Awareness Among Pet Owners to Use Healthy Food With Proactive Ingredients



4.2.2. Market restraint analysis



4.2.2.1. Depreciating Processing Capability of Equipment Used for Pet Food Processing



4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis



4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants



4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes



4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Customers



4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry



4.5. Pet Food Processing PESTEL Analysis



4.6. Porters Five Forces Model



Continued…



