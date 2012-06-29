Introducing Pet Frenzied - A Get up and Move Card Game Where Pets Hide and Players Seek…

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- In just 2 short weeks, card game playing is going to be a whole lot more active and fun for families – just in time for mid to late Summer family vacations.



Petsapalooza’s Pet Frenzied™ is frantic, furry fun for the whole family! It’s a get up and move, hide and seek, memory card game where pets hide and players seek. It is for 2-6 players, ages 3 and up.



Pick a play area and let the fun begin! After hiding the pets, the Hider yells “Pet Frenzied”, and the Seekers select a House card and go in search of a matching Pet card. Once a Seeker finds a matching Pet, they go back and select another House and go in search of another matching Pet. Be fast, be frenzied, and win by matching the most Pets to Houses! But, be careful of a steal.



“This game is going to change the way families play cards” said Carianne Burnley, CEO of Petsapalooza. “You can play it almost anywhere. It’s fast game play, and everybody is up and moving as they try to find lovable pets who match their selected home”.



Pet Frenzied is not only active and fun, it is also educational. Players learn important color matching and memory skills.



Continuing the socially conscious mission of Petsapalooza, Pet Frenzied is proudly made in the USA. They also donate a portion of the proceeds to animal rescues and shelters across America.



About Petsapalooza LLC

Petsapalooza LLC was founded in 2009 to create fun, family friendly, and educational games for animal lovers. All of our products are made in the USA, and for each game sold Petsapalooza donates a percentage of profits to select animal rescue and shelters across America. For more information visit, http://www.petsapalooza.com. (C) 2010 Petsapalooza LLC, All Rights Reserved.