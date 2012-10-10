Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Fetching revenue: A recovering economy means consumers will spend more to pamper their pets
Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US
Every dog has its daycare
The rise of so-called "pet parents" has given the industry a boost in recent years. As consumers have become more attached to their pets, they have also been more likely to purchase higher-value services. With the economy in an upswing, the industry is set to grow even further; more people will be able to afford pets, thus raising industry demand. However, competition looms in the form of major retailers like Walmart, which offers pet grooming services at some of its stores.
The industry is comprised of companies that primarily provide pet care services, such as boarding, grooming and training. This industry includes animal shelters, obedience training services, guard dog training services, pet boarding and animal grooming services. This industry does not include establishments that board horses, transport pets or practice veterinary medicine.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
