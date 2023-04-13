Pet Hotels Market May See a Big Move : Pacific Pet Resort, Wag Hotels, Posh Pet Hotel

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2023 -- The Pet Hotels Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2023-2028). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions.



What is Pet Hotels?

Pet owners have today turned into pet parents as pets are now considered family members. This transition and increasing love for pets have subsequently raised the spending on pets. Today, pet owners demand the same luxurious life for their pets as they would want for their family members. With rising spending on pets by pet owners, vacations for pets like dogs, cats, and other exotic animals is gaining popularity. This is why the prominence of pet hotels has increased. Pet boarding and day-care terms are synonymously used for pet hotels. Pet hotels provide a varied range of pet services such as pet boarding, day-care services, grooming services, pet training, spas, entertainment services, and other services. Pet owners are now showing keen interest in vacations for their pets as they consider pets as four-legged children. This factor has played a significant role in driving the growth of pet hotels in the market



Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are:

D Pet Hotels (United States), Pacific Pet Resort (Australia), Camp Bow Wow (United States), Posh Pet Hotel (United States), The Barkley (United States), Best Friend Pet Care (United States), Old Towne Pet Resort (United States), The Ings Luxury Cat Hotels (United States), Wag Hotels (United States)



The Pet Hotels Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dog Hotels, Cat Hotels, Other Exotic Animals), Hotel Type (Economic hotels, Mid-range Hotels, Luxury Hotels), Booking Mode (Offline Booking, Phone Booking, Online Booking), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Hotels, Large Hotel)



Market Opportunities:

Internet Penetration Is Increasing a Lot

Increasing Awareness About Furry Guests



Market Drivers:

The Rising Number of Pets

The Rising Luxury Pet Obsession

Rising Disposable Income on Pet Care



Market Trends:

Increasing Trend of Customisation and Personalisation

Increasing Adoption of The Pet Hotels



Market Challenges:

Ongoing Pandemic Has Caused Fear of Keeping the Pets Away from Home



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.





