Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global "Pet Insurance Market Size" is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



The report covers:



- Global Pet Insurance Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-insurance-market-101956

Leading Players operating in the Pet Insurance Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Trupanion

- Anicom Holdings

- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

- ASPCA

- Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

- Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

- Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

- Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

- 24PetWatch

- Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.



The pet insurance market will benefit from the increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world. Pet insurance refers to a policy that covers medical as well as accidental factors that is associated with the pets. The emphasis on the well-being and health of pets, by private as well as government organizations will create several growth opportunities. The presence of several private organizations offering premium insurance policies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Several companies are focused on offering novel services as well as concessions in a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. These factors will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pet-insurance-market-101956



Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Pricing Analysis of Top Insurers, by Animal Type

4.2. Pet Adoption Statistics, Across Major Countries

4.3. Key Merger And Acquisition Strategies by Top Players

4.4. New Product Launch

5. Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Policy Coverage Type

5.2.1. Accident & Illness

5.2.2. Accident Only

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type

5.3.1. Cat

5.3.2. Dog

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

5.4.1. Public

5.4.2. Private

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pet-insurance-market-101956

Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Pet Insurance Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Pet Insurance Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Neuroendoscopy Devices Market by Top Key Players are Nevro Corporation, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor medical AG, B. Braun Aesculap Others



Wheelchairs Market Top 10 Key Players, Demand, Revenue, Growth Factors by Types, Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026



Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs