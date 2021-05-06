Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Global Pet Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Pet insurance is designed to cover veterinary expenses of companion animals such as dogs, cats, rabbit, horse and others. The insurance can include partial or total reimbursement with basic or premium features. Developed countries are seeing significant growth owing to the rise in the number of pets. The United States alone accounts for over 90 million dog populations with a significant presence of other companion animals as well, which in turn expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for pet insurance providers.



Pet Insurance Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Non-lifetime Cover Pet Insurance, Lifetime Cover Pet Insurance, Accident-only Pet Insurance, Illness Cover), End-user (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Rabbit Insurance, Exotic Pet Insurance)



Market Trend

- Use of Social Media by Pet Insurance Companies to Increase Awareness About Insurance Schemes

- Insurers Partnerships With Animal Shelters, Veterinarians and Breeders

Market Drivers

- Growing Number of Pet Owners and Rising Concern for Pet Well-being

- Willingness of The Pet Owners To Spend on Their Companion Animals

The Pet Insurance market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Pet Insurance Market:

Key Market Features in Global Pet Insurance Market

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Pet Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Pet Insurance Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Pet Insurance Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Pet Insurance Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Pet Insurance Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Pet Insurance Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Pet Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Pet Insurance Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Pet Insurance Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

