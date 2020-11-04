Pet Insurance Market report is based on research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high market revenue in the forecast period.
The global pet insurance market size was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As per region, The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018.
Key Players Operating in The Pet Insurance Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Trupanion
Anicom Holdings
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
ASPCA
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.
Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC
Figo Pet Insurance LLC.
Agria Pet Insurance Ltd
24PetWatch
Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.
Highlights of the Report:
In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Pet Insurance Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Pet Insurance Market share.
The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth
The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pet-insurance-market-101956
