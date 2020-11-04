Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- The global pet insurance market size was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As per region, The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Key Players Operating in The Pet Insurance Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Trupanion

Anicom Holdings

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-insurance-market-101956



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Pet Insurance Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Pet Insurance Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth



The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pet-insurance-market-101956



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Pricing Analysis of Top Insurers, by Animal Type

Pet Adoption Statistics, Across Major Countries

Key Merger And Acquisition Strategies by Top Players

New Product Launch

Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

Public

Private

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

Market Analysis – By Provider

Public

Private

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

Market Analysis – By Provider

Public

Private

Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region/sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

Market Analysis – By Provider

Public

Private

Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pet-insurance-market-101956



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Pet Insurance Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Pet Insurance Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Pet Insurance Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs