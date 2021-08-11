Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Pet Medication Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Pet Medication market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Zoetis Inc. (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Merial (France), Elanco Animal Health (United States), Bayer (Germany), C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG (Germany), Novartis (Switzerland), Virbac (France), Vetoquinol (France), Nexvet (Australia)



What is Pet Medication Market:

Pet is an animal kept primarily for a person's company or entertainment rather than as a working animal, livestock or a laboratory animal. Pet medications are used to manage, treat or cure the pet's medical conditions. Antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, opioid pain relievers, antiparasitics, chemotherapeutics and others.



Influencing Trends:

- Growing Awareness about Pet Health



Growth Drivers:

- Increased Adoption of Pets

- Rising number of Pet Physicians



Gaps and Opportunities:

- Growing Pet Pharmacies Worldwide

- Growing Number of E-Pharmacies



The Global Pet Medication Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Antibiotics, Antimicrobials, Antiparasitics, Chemotherapeutics), Application (Cat, Dog, Horse, Fish, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Pet Medication Market Study Coverage:

- Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and key business segments analysis of Pet Medication market.

- Pet Medication Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Pet Medication Market Size by Region Pet Medication Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.



Important Sections Covered in Pet Medication Market Report:

- Pet Medication Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Pet Medication Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Pet Medication Market

- Pet Medication Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Pet Medication Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

- Pet Medication Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Pet Medication Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



