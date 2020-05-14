Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Pet Memorials' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Pet Memorials are demonstrating a great comfort to the people of all ages, and from all backgrounds, who have lost a beloved pet. According to a survey it is seen that currently, 76% of 18-24 year-olds in America share their home with a pet. And around 65% of all American households have a dog or cat. The pet memorials market is growing due to their varieties of segmentation in terms of products such as URNS, keepsakes, Jewellery, and many more things. Various countries such as United States, Europe, and Japan, which consume more pet products in the world are steadily increasing the market at a specific growth rate. Furthermore, developing countries like China and India are also contributing a significant upsurge in this market. For instance, China has a low birth rate and a growing number of middle-class adults are choosing to spend money their pets. Hence increasing population that adopts pets as their own child coupled with the rising interest of owners towards having their pets proper crimination is driving the market in forecasted years.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Pet Cremation Jewellery (Bracelet, Pendants, and Others), Pet Urns, Pet Casket, Others), Application (Cat Memorials, Dog Memorials, Bird Memorials, Other pets), Urns Materials (Alloy, Glass, Brass, Biodegradable, Others), Services Type (Cremation Program, Memorials, Farwell Room), Urns Size (Small, Medium, Large)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growth in Pet Owning and Pet Loving Lifestyle among Millennials



Growing Affirmation of Grief as a Natural Reaction to Loss



Market Growth Drivers: An Increasing Number of Pets Globally Coupled with Their Short Life Span due to Diseases



Rising Concern and Spiritual Connection towards the Pets after their Death by Owners



Restraints: High Cost, of these Products and Services



Concern Related Towards Healthy Living of Pets by the Consumers



Challenges: Lack of Knowledge About these Market in Developing Economies



Availability of Other Services or Rituals Present in Market or Done by Owners Itself



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pet Memorials market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pet Memorials Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Abc

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pet Memorials Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pet Memorials market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



- Creating strategies for new product development

- Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

- Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

- Aiding in the business planning process

- Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

- Supporting acquisition strategies



