Some of the key players in the study are Beaphar B.V. (Netherlands) , Fetch For Pets, LLC (United States) , Petlife International Ltd. (United Kingdom) , PetAg, Inc. (United States) , Grober Nutrition, Inc. (Canada) , Royal Canin U.S.A., Inc. (United States) , Manna Pro Products, LLC (United States) , Versele-Laga, N.V. (Belgium) , Delamere Dairy (United Kingdom) , Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States) , etc.



Pet Milk Market Definition:

Pet Milk is a category of milk which is specifically developed keeping pet animals such as dogs and cats needs in mind. As many dogs or cats can be lactose intolerant to regular dairy milk, as well as their nutrient requirements differ from that of humans thus consuming regular dairy milk may lead to side effects in pets. Which is why specialised milk formulas are made for pets. Dog specific milk is higher in demand because of higher number of dog pets compared to cats. The Packaging segments in pet milk are similar to that of regular dairy market packaging segments. Geographically, North America is the biggest market because of high disposable income and presence of larger number of players in the region.



Market Growth Drivers:

- Demand for Animal Specific Designed Diet

- Rising Popularity of Pets Adoption



Influencing Trend:

- Pet Dogs are Highest in World, which Derives Demand for Dog Specific Milk Segment is Highest



Challenges:

- Reducing the Costs and Developing Animal Specific High Nutrient Products



Opportunities:

- Developing Countries is Fairly Low Penetrated Markets, Providing Opportunity to Expand Further



The Global Pet Milk segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channel (Online (E-Commerce Stores), Offline (Speciality Stores, Super Markets and Hyper Markets)), Form (Powder, Liquid), Pet (Dog, Cat), Packaging (Packets and Pouch, Plastic Bottles, Tetra Pak, Others)

In 2021, Manna Pro Products, LLC, One of the leading players in animal supplements and food market has announced acquisition of ZuPreem, which is Bird Care and Food Producer. The acquisition is step of Manna Pro in expansion of its animal products portfolio. This will also lead ZuPreem to reach out larger customer bases using Manna Pro's supply chains. Established and emerging Vendors should take a closer view at their existing organizations and reinvent traditional business and operating models to adapt to the future.



The regional analysis of Global Pet Milk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



