The global PET Packaging market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 60670 million by 2025, from USD 52520 million in 2019.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



Amcor, Gerresheimer, PET Power, Silgan, Tetra Laval, Alpha Group, Plastipak, CKS Packaging, Exopackaging, Greiner Packaging, Himalayan Group, INOAC, Kaufman Container, Kian Joo Group, Parker Plastics, Parkway Plastics, RESILUX, Savola Plastic, Sidel International, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Snapware, Southeastern Container, Sunrise Containers, Temkin Plastics, Ultrapak



PET is a thermoplastic polymer that is manufactured from through the process of polymerization of ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. These raw materials are combined to form PET pellets. These pellets are then heated to a molten liquid state that can be molded or extruded into products of any shape and size.



The greater transparency and the shiny surface of PET packages offer a special appearance and give it a sophisticated image. New labeling solutions with double-sided printed labels can give to the bottle an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Moreover, the flexible production process permits a nearly unlimited diversity of design. In particular, the machine and mold technology offer a universal design with minimal mold costs.



Segment by Types:



Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging



Segment by Application:



Food

Beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The PET Packaging market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



-PET Packaging Market reveals the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth.



-Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its significant information and broaden the scope of the services produced giving it strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generation.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and PET Packaging market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global PET Packaging market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and PET Packaging market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The PET Packaging market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



