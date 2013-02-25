Clint Images Introduces High-End and Personalized Commercial Pet Photography Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Clint’s dog and cat photographs have also been published in Your Cat Magazine, Dogs Today and Hello! Magazine.



Clint has been able to extend his expert knowledge with Pet Photography to commercial clients, on one of his assignments; Clint worked with new author James Bowen to provide a set of cat photography images for a magazine. Subsequently one of these images was used by the publisher Hodder and Stoughton on the front cover of the UK best seller: A Street Cat Named Bob.



Clint Images has also collaborated with the same publisher for James Bowen’s second book called “Bob No Ordinary Cat.” Here too Clint’s work featured on the front cover along with 23 images in the book. Clint says that on both projects, trying to evoke the right expression in the books star: Bob was key to the images being used as front cover images as they showed Bob’s true character and personality, a skill that is key to Pet Photography.



Thus, extending his expertise in pet photography, Clint Images is all set to help clients who are looking for images that add value to their commerce or trade. An essential feature associated with Clint Images is that he communicates well with clients and understands their requirements before offering them his commercial pet photography services.



His assignments for Purina, Your Cat Magazine, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the publisher Hodder and Stoughton show that he is high-calibre photographer and produces work of the highest standard. Clint’s dedication with capturing strong images of pets can be associated with the fact that he spends his spare time helping rehome animals with his amazing pet photography and has carried out more than 500 rehoming pet portrait sessions.



About Clint Images

Clint Images is based in Kings Hill, Kent and takes on takes on assignments throughout the country and abroad. Clint has worked on many celebrity related pet photography assignments including Paul O’Grady, Danielle Lineker, Julien McDonald and even HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. Clint will work closely with you to turn photography brief into a set of images to meet your requirements.



To know more visit: http://www.clintimages.com/