Clint Images, Commercial Corporate Photographer in UK Receives Wide Appreciation

This commercial corporate photographer in UK is available for assignments for magazines and other publications in the UK and elsewhere. Clint first emerged as a highly competent and expert commercial photographer with his one of the most well known assignments "A Street Cat Named Bob". Also collaborating with the same publisher for its sequel to "A Street Cat Named Bob", "Bob No Ordinary Cat", Clint has acquired a certain niche for capturing and presenting an unnoticed world through images of the famous cat. His images have been appreciated and applauded for showing the true spirit of Bob. His inspiring photographs in the UK best seller has injected some of the most memorable moments to move the story forward, and added a visual insight to this dramatic relation between a recovering drug addict and a cat he finds on the street.



Clint has received positive reviews from his clients for assignments. His expertise in handling pet photography has helped clients in presenting a valuable outlook to their brands and commerce. He has been an emblematic photographer with his skills on pet photography of dogs, cats, amongst others.



Other than pet photography, Clint also provides his expertise in food, product, creative commissions, and corporate photography and has successfully delivered his clients with right images for their businesses. Clint is a well-equipped photographer with the latest state-of-the-art equipment to provide high-end commercial pet photography.



About Clint Images

Clint Images is based in Kent and takes on assignments throughout the country and abroad. Clint has worked on many celebrity related pet photography assignments including Paul O’Grady, Danielle Lineker, Julien McDonald and even HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. Clint will work closely with you to turn photography brief into a set of images to meet your requirements.



For more information, please visit http://www.clintimages.com/