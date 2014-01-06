Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pet Products in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Value sales of pet products increased by 4% in 2012 for various reasons. First, overall pet ownership is rising. Second, as owners may not be able to afford to pamper themselves as much as they would like to, they treat themselves by actually pampering their pets instead. The wide range of products and accessories available is driving impulse purchases, such as toiletries, decorative collars and clothing items and manufacturers are continuing to launch new products to further drive this demand.
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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