Pet Products in Turkey - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Products in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- In 2013, pet products is expected to see current value growth of 11%. The products present in the category are largely considered luxury items. This is why the success of pet products depends on the disposable incomes of customers. From 2012, disposable incomes in the country have seen a recovery, which has stimulated value growth. The expected performance of pet products in 2013 is expected to be similar to the current value CAGR seen over the review period, as these products are quite new in...
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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