LeLePets Recognized by Dogster.COM as Top Doggie Deal Site

Fair Lawn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Dogster.com, one of the leading websites for everything dogs, recently selected its top “Doggie Deal Sites”, naming LeLePets among them. Known for its design-oriented selection of pet products, LeLePets is a favorite among deal-savvy pet owners. With a daily changing selection of pet products, LeLePets is an excellent and affordable resource to find stylish collars, beds, toys, accessories and much more.



Dogster.com selected LeLePets as one of its preferred deal websites because of its exceptional discounts of up to 70 percent off. As a member of this daily deal website, shoppers will enjoy exceptional savings on design-inspired pet products like unique cat scratchers by Imperial Cat, stay-cool water dishes by FroBo, outdoorsy collars and leashes by Alite Designs and much more. The deals change daily, giving shoppers the opportunity to find a variety of trendy pet products at discounted prices.



LeLePets is committed to offering their members the leading pet brands that are of the highest quality and faithful to design standards. The founders’ dedication to style and design as well as love of animals has enabled them to establish relationships with some of the most sought-after brands and pet products. Members enjoy the benefits of these relationships with excellent prices on the most innovative pet products.



LeLePets has recently partnered with Surf Dog Ricochet in the search for the next lucky charity, shelter, or rescue to donate to. Surf Dog Ricochet helps raise awareness for different animal shelters across the United States. LeLePets is donating $500 to winner of the sweepstakes. You have until September 28th at 5:00pm PST, to enter your favorite charity.



About LeLePets

LeLePets is a members-only daily deals site dedicated exclusively to our pets. Through its 72 hour sales, LeLePets offers a carefully chosen selection of high-quality and design-inspired pet products at up to 70 percent off! The company’s mission is to share their passion for animals and all things design. 1% of net sales are donated to the ASPCA.