PET Scanner Market in India 2013

The healthcare industry in India is progressing considerably and the medical device market is one of the most promising segments in this industry. The growth in the health infrastructure in the country, that is, the rise in the number of hospitals, nursing homes and other medical centers is creating a need for sophisticated devices and equipments which can provide accurate treatment to individuals. The global market for medical devices is also growing rapidly and India has joined the bandwagon of being one of the fastest growing countries in this respect. In such an industry, the market for PET scanners is also showing considerable potential. Although there are very few players in the market, all being big multinationals, there is considerable potential for growth in this market and domestic companies can also enter the market and increase profitability. The growing target base of consumers is expected to boost sales and the market is expected to exhibit steady growth in future.

The report provides a snapshot of the PET scanner market. It begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators of India which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in the country. It is followed by the introduction section which briefly discusses the working and uses of PET scanners. The next section is the market overview section which provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size and growth of PET scanners in the country. The market size and growth have been provided both value-wise as well as volume-wise.

This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the market. This includes increasing number of cancer cases, increasing cardiovascular diseases, growth in private hospitals and diagnostic centers, changing demographic structure and increasing healthcare spending. The main challenges to the market include the high costs and operational requirements and lack of insurance coverage for PET scans. A section on the major technological trends in this market has also been included. This includes PET/CT, PET/MR and new PET tracers.

The competitive landscape section provides an overview of the competitive scenario in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The Porters Five Forces analysis for the market is provided in this section. It also includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the PET scanner market in India. The report also provides brief profiles of the major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their financial performance along with their key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been added at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving their market share and increasing their profitability.



Companies Mentioned



Private

1. Siemens Ltd.

2. GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

3. Philips Electronics India Ltd.



