"Pet Stores in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Pet Stores in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Lucky dog: Pet owners will invest in premium products as disposable income rises
Pet Stores in the US
Man's best friend indeed
Pet ownership will continue to rise, driving revenue growth in this industry, particularly within the pet food segment. Further, the trend of pet indulgence is increasing the popularity of diverse pet services such as grooming, walking and even pet therapy. Nonetheless, specialty pet stores continue to compete with supermarkets and big-box stores that carry large inventories of similar products at lower prices.
Pet stores sell a variety of pets, including dogs, cats, fish and birds. Stores also sell pet foods and pet supplies, such as collars, leashes, health and beauty aids, shampoos, medication, toys, pet containers, dog kennels and cat furniture. Some stores offer pet services, such as grooming and training.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PETCO Animal Supplies Inc., PetSmart Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Department Stores in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Department Stores in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Convenience Stores & Gas Stations in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Drugstores & Health & Beauty Stores in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Convenience Stores & Gas Stations in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Drugstores & Health & Beauty Stores in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Drugstores & Health & Beauty Stores in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash and Carries and Warehouse Club Stores in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Convenience Stores and Gas Stations in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016