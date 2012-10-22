Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- During the economic "new normal" of economic lethargy, U.S. pet owners remain focused on value, necessitating that U.S. marketers and retailers do the same. Affordable pricing is a key consideration, but so are premium-style products with functional (health) and indulgence (pampering) attributes appealing to people and pets alike. Accordingly, stylish, distinctly “human-style” products and brands continue to make waves in the market, even as lower-priced private labels—often directly comparable to their national brand counterparts—continue to gain traction.



To succeed in the current market environment, a solid grasp of broad pet market trends is essential. The pet supplies market is vast, however, encompassing everything from cat litter and health/hygiene products to toys and apparel. So market players must examine category by category the wants and needs of the product purchasers they hope to attract and retain.



Tapping into Packaged Facts’ extensive pet market research collection and analyst expertise, Pet Supplies and Pet Care Products in the U.S, 9th Edition provides category breakouts and insights not available from any other source. Covering nonfood pet supplies of all types and for all companion animal types, the report examines trends in flea/tick care products, cat litter, toys, rawhide chews, bedding, grooming products, supplements, clean-up products, and numerous other product segments. Using 2011 as the base year, it charts sales since 2007 and forecasts sales through 2016; breaks the market out by animal type, product category, and retail channel; presents dollar sales and market shares for leading marketers and brands in mass channels, the natural supermarket channel, and the specialty gourmet supermarket channel; analyzes competitive strategies and new product trends; and provides demographic and psychographic profiles of product purchasers.



Trends examined include pet health and pampering; the increasing strength of private-label pet products; the changing paradigm in flea/tick spot-ons as formerly “vet-only” brands cross over into retail and patents expire; natural/organic and sustainable appeals; brand licensing and celebrity pitches; and pet travel and convenience products.



Special features include a discussion of pet supplies purchasing by economy related factors and by retail channel, focusing on cross-channel shopping and shopper loyalty; proprietary pet owner survey data collected by Packaged Facts during 2011 and 2012; and a first-hand report on new product trends based on Packaged Facts’ participation in the American Pet Products Association’s 2012 Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL.



