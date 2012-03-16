QuantumK9 LLC Expands Online Services into Pet Supplies

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- Devoted dog owners understand the problems of making enough time to spend with their pets. Almost all dogs need as much exercise as possible and sometimes life gets in the way. At times pet supplies are an afterthought – it’s an unnecessary hassle at the end of the day when dog owners realise they have run out. Online dog training and pet supply store quantumk9.com have expanded their services to include brand name pet supplies delivered to your door in order to meet that demand.



QuantumK9 proudly serves Indianapolis, Greenwood, and all of Central Indiana offering: Dog obedience training, pet willingness lessons, behavior modification, canine aggression problems, search and rescue training, protection dog training and personal protection dogs.



Pet supplies are something the store owner Jeremy Leming has recently added to an already useful website, of interest to dogs, cats, birds, fish and even reptile owners. Jeremy has been training dogs in pet obedience, search and rescue, personal protection, protection sports, and service related venues since 1999. As a canine search specialist with FEMA’s Indiana Task Force One and the Canine Urban Response Team, Jeremy and his dog Greif were deployed to look for lost, missing, or trapped people during Hurricanes Katrina, Gustav, and Ike as well as several Tornadoes and numerous local cases across the state of Indiana. He also developed and instructed seminars in canine motivation for the K9 Search and Rescue Foundation.



Jerem’s obedience training features greatly as a service on QuantumK9 and happy customers have this to say: “After only 3 sessions with Jeremy, our dog, Gretchen, can be easily walked and does not jump our fence to attack other dogs! Before our sessions she would pull and try to attack other dogs on walks. Jeremy's approach helped us to be the ‘lead dog' and it certainly has worked! If you have a ‘problem’ dog please consider working with Jeremy. We are totally satisfied with his results!"



QuantumK9’s new expansion into pet supplies is no surprise when taking into account the huge amount of attention to detail shown in other areas of pet care on the website.



About QuantumK9

QuantumK9 is a product of Jeremy Leming's life-long love of dogs and his desire to help dog owners realize their goals, regardless of what those goals may be. Customer service is provided using American web hosting, order fulfilment, and credit card processing.