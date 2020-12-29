Pet Trackers Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Marco Polo, POD, Link AKC

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Pet Trackers Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Pet Trackers Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Pet Trackers. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Marco Polo (United States), POD (Australia), Link AKC (United Kingdom), Tractive (Austria), Whistle (United States), Loc8tor (United Kingdom), Garmin Ltd. (United States), PetPace (United States) and GoPro Fetch (United States)

A pet tracker is defined as the device which is typically attached to your pet's collar. Some of the major pet trackers devices are The Paw Tracker, Tractive GPS 3G Pet Tracker, Findster Duo, The Tractive Realtime GPS tracker, Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor, among others. Demand for pet tracker has increased, due to the increasing number of pets are lost each year. For instance, according to an article published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 2012, more than 10 million pets are lost each year. Hence, ridings number pet lost cases and increasing awareness regarding the benefit of pet tracking devices are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Technology (Cellular / GPS Trackers, Old School Radio Trackers / Radio Frequency Trackers, Bluetooth pet trackers, Mixed Trackers, Others), Component (Hardware {GPS Chips, RFID Chips, Bluetooth Chips, Sensors, Others}, Software, Others), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others)

Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for IoT in Pet Tracking Devices

- Increasing Pet Population as well as Pet Humanization Worldwide

- Rising Expenditure on Pets Due to High Disposal Income



Market Trend

- Technology Advancement regarding Pet Tracker



Restraints

- Issue related to High Power Consumption as well as Limited Battery Life of Pet Wearable Devices



Opportunities

- Highly Advancements in Wan as well as Lpwan Technologies

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, among others



Challenges

- High Cost and Requirement for Continuous Subscriptions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Pet Trackers Market:

1. Study Scope

1.1 Pet Trackers Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Pet Trackers Market Characteristics

1.3 Pet Trackers Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Pet Trackers Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Pet Trackers Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Pet Trackers Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Pet Trackers Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Pet Trackers Historic Market Analysis by ………….

------

2. Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

3. Future & Forecast Data

4. Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

5. Pet Trackers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6. Pet Trackers Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7. Pet Trackers Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis…

8. Pet Trackers Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025)

9. Pet Trackers Research Finding and Conclusion

10. Pet Trackers Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Pet Trackers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



