Pet Transportation and Relocation Made Easy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Family Pet Relocations offers the best pet transportation services for cats and dogs within the United States for regular households and military families relocating from one state to another. They cover East and West Coast for delivering the pets door to door. The pet transportation experts here make the pet transport arrangements extremely easy and hassle free. They help minimize the stress on the pet owners by offering friendly relocating services. Customers can also set up a transport for their VIP pets by simply filling in a pet transport form. The form would consist of details like the pick-up and the drop locations, information with regards to the pets such as weight, veterinarian details, medical or health conditions of the pets, picture of the pet and other details.



There are certain states that are not covered by the company for pet relocations. Customers might want to check the list on the site before getting a quote or requesting for services. There is also information with regards to the Airline transportation for pets on the site. The site also provides answers to certain frequently asked questions with regards to pet transportation such as the duration of transportation. While the usual delivery time is 7 to 10 days, it might take extra time depending on the weather, traffic and road conditions.



It is advisable to call the company a week or ten days before relocating. This will give them enough time to plan the transportation and other traveling arrangements for the pets. Being well prepared will help the pets have a safe and a comfortable journey. Pet owners can also plan and pack the food for the pets accordingly. And if there are any other accessories that need to go along with the pets such as cooling padding, cooling collar, thick padding for crates, etc. have to be arranged by the pet owners. The site provides all the instructions before transporting the pets.



To know more about pet relocations visit website http://www.familypetrelocations.com



About Family Pet Relocations

Family Pet Relocations, http://www.familypetrelocations.com is a company that offers pet relocation services. They ship or help families relocate their pets such as dogs, cats and other domestic pets from door to door or coast to coast or as per the transportation needs of the families.



Media Contact

Family Pet Relocations

Phone: 256-778-9654

Email: shipapet@aol.com

Website URL: http://www.familypetrelocations.com/