Petaluma Area Health & Fitness Club Gives Back to Members and Community

The 21st Century Health Club held their annual Summer Bash last week at Lake Sonoma, CA. It was a free party advertised for members and their families of either their Cotati or Windsor locations, but in reality they welcomed just about anyone that wanted to stop by.



The health club decided to try something out of the box and schedule a morning Zumba class by the water. They’re thought was that it would be a great way to promote a healthy lifestyle and kick off the party at the same time. Plus, it would be the very first outdoor Zumba class 21st Century Health Club has ever offered. The morning Zumba class and overall party were an amazing success with close to 300 members showing up throughout the day.



Also provided by 21st Century Health Club were a BBQ cookout, food, a DJ, refreshments, and a party boat. It’s just one of the many ways they are trying to “give back” to their members. Their motto is “Proudly Local” and they pride themselves on being the last local gym. When asked exactly what this means, David Chasin, the club’s general manager said, “Proudly Local means that we aren’t owned and operated by a corporate chain like a lot of the other health clubs you see in the area. Our gym is locally owned and operated by local residents, just like you and I. It’s been that way for 23 years.



We really take pride in our motto and go out of our way to ensure that our staff knows every member by name and that the members know they aren’t just a number in a computer system. Events like the Summer Bash are really a way for us to say thank you to our members for their loyalty and for being a part of the 21st Century Health Club family.”



The Health Club took their Proudly Local slogan to the next level by donating all of the leftover food to the homeless at Redwood Gospel Mission. The Mission then used some of the food at their fourth annual Homeless Birthday Party at Santa Rosa's Juilliard Park.



If you’re interested in joining the 21st Century Health Club family, they are currently running a summer special. For a limited time memberships are $21/month with no enrollment fees and no long term contracts. The membership comes with full, unrestricted access to both their Cotati and Windsor clubs and all the amenities at no extra charge. This includes their entire array of Group X classes, weight room, sauna, stretching areas, cardio equipment and the pool and smoothie bar.



About 21st Century Health Club

21st Century Health Club is PROUDLY LOCAL, which means we are owned and operated by local community members. We have clubs in Cotati and Windsor, CA. (707) 795-0400 or http://www.21stcenturyhealthclub.com.