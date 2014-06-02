Kyle Clouthier Reveals the Ways of Choosing the Right Realtor for Garrison Petawawa Military Posting

Petawawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Local Garrison Petawawa real estate sales representative Kyle Clouthier of Coldwell Banker Coburn Realty announces great news for Military and DND personnel who have been posted to Petawawa, Ontario.



“If you have been posted outside of Garrison Petawawa or posted to the beautiful town of Petawawa you can have a great transition with an Approved Brookfield GRS Real Estate Agent, “said Kyle Clouthier.



According to Kyle Clouthier the Government entities authorize their employees to relocate. Brookfield GRS administers their relocation based on one of 3 different directives or policies: 1. Canadian Forces IRP Directive 2. Royal Canadian Mounted Police IRP Policy and 3. National Joint Council IRP Directive. “These directives will provide the funds that are required and pay for your expenses, but it is your Realtor who is responsible for helping you buy or sell your biggest investment that most families make,”said Kyle.



Given that military Personnel are forced to uproot their families on a regular basis, every time they are moved. There are inconveniences which are created for the families since they are moving to areas where they are unfamiliar with the neighborhoods, school system or local homes values and pricing. Choosing a professional Realtor starts when they are planning their House Hunting Trip or when they have got their posting announcement will help in sorting issues which may arise with the move. Coldwell Banker Coburn Realty is the best bet when it comes to such services, said Kyle.



While calling on the military personnel to take advantage of his experience and reputation in the Petawawa, Kyle offered to help the personnel settle and have a peace of mind in the town. He added that his services are mainly offered to the Military personnel therefore he understands their needs more than anybody else. “My office is located in the Canex Plaza directly inside Garrison Petawawa. My main clientele is military. I provide real solutions and expertise for listing and buying homes in Petawawa. My goal is to make this transition enjoyable for you and your family!” said Kyle.



About Kyle Clouthier

Kyle Clouthier (http://petawawahomesforsale.com) is the Sales Representative for Coldwell Banker Coburn Realty a firm located in the vibrant and booming Town of Petawawa. Kyle has lived in Petawawa for the last 30 years so he understands the town and its real estate market very well. Kyle and his family are very active in the community. They enjoy camping, fishing and boating. Kyle has had a successful career in sales/estimating for well-known local companies within Petawawa and Pembroke before taking the plunge into creating his own business. He created a highly popular local landscaping company in 2008 and has grown it into the largest company of its kind in Petawawa. During this time period he has also created a successful international internet marketing agency where he has built a team of professional marketers and acquired skills, resources, and systems to effectively market on the internet. Kyle implements his knowledge of this into his local real estate business and gets results unseen by others real estate agent in the Renfrew County area. He decided to get into real estate because of his passion for the Petawawa, Pembroke, and Deep River area. Says Kyle.



Media Contacts

Kyle Clouthier

Sales Representative

Coldwell Banker Coburn Realty Brokerage



Direct: 613-633-2573

Office: 613-506-7653

Fax: 613-506-7655

Toll Free: 1-855-506-7653

kyle@petawawahomesforsale.com

http://petawawahomesforsale.com

https://www.facebook.com/petawawahomesforsale