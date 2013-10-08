Pete Albert Photography Explains the Importance of Professional Product Photography

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Product imaging increases market share while driving sales, and yet many companies choose to feature photographs taken in house to showcase their offerings. These photographs rarely capture the product in its best marketing potential, due to a variety of factors, the least of which is great lighting to enhance important features.



"Businesses must think like consumers and offer cleverly presented visual statements with multiple views of an item as statistics gathered by Bizreport.com show that 97 percent of consumers conduct product research online. With the help of our Baltimore product photography, companies can ensure their products are shown in the most optimal manner," Pete Albert, a Baltimore photographer, states.



DC product photography often provides a consumer with his or her first impression of a product. A weaker image fails to showcase the product in its best light and the customer will choose to buy elsewhere, completely discounting a poorly photographed product permanently.



"Unfortunately, many businesses overlook this critical aspect of marketing , assuming there aren't quantifiable results in sales increases resulting from a higher quality image. There are! Companies must understand the importance of this facet of marketing to make the most of their advertising budget," Albert explains.



One problem many companies experience when trying to obtain product photos involves location as certain items cannot easily be transported to a photography studio for capture. "My studio equipment is easily portable so I can capture images on site or any location you choose and images may still be captured in a tethered full screen mode and viewed on an iPad," Albert continues.



State-of-the-art imaging tools employed from image capture to completion ensure high quality photos every time. "Each photo is digitally enhanced to ensure products are described effectively in the photo. Consumers will feel as though they can touch and almost taste each subject. World class tools and equipment used during my photography process ensure this is the case," Albert goes on to say.



In addition to providing product photography, Pete Albert Photography offers headshots which are also of critical importance in attracting customers. Conventional wisdom indicates that consumers feel more confident buying from someone they know and trust. An appealing headshot with flattering lighting and a strategic posture will translate into confidence in a consumer's decision to engage.



"With a great head shot, a consumer will feel he or she has a better understanding from whom they are buying from so be sure to ask for head shots in addition to product photography for outstanding and comprehensive results every time," Albert declares.



About Pete Albert Photography

Pete Albert became interested in photography as a teenager, due in part to his intuitive sense of composition. Although his early career took a different turn and he entered the corporate world, he continued with his interest in photography and completed a degree in Applied Art and Design with a concentration in Photography. Shooting assignments include General Motors Corporation, M-Edge accessories and Ball Corporation and his work appears in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and People Magazine. Pete Albert remains committed to absolute customer satisfaction and he feels privileged to help clients succeed with great visual tools. Every assignment, Pete feels, brings the opportunity to establish and develop a solid and mutually beneficial relationship.