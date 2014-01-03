Pete Bosse Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Change the World with His Free Mobile App Dealiche

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Pete Bosse is a Renaissance man with numerous entrepreneurial, Fortune 500 and US military experiences. But his real forte is in building teams, developing businesses and in delivering superior customer experiences. Most importantly, Pete is passionate about creating value, saving people money and doing what he says he is going to do. For him, building trust is key to any relationship and great leadership requires commitment, competence and character.



Dealiche is a new free Mobile App and website, currently being developed, that will change the way restaurant offers/deals are distributed and redeemed. Think of it this way: immediate money saving offers without a printed coupon, or a coupon purchased through a third party website. Save trees, save time, save money and get more food for less with Dealiche. The free Dealiche Mobile App will be very user-friendly and provide offer/deal suggestions based on user location and the individual filter criteria that users select.



The Dealiche business model introduces the concept of Frictionless Marketing by leveraging digital technology and internet infrastructure to build customer relationships and to provide digital-coupon distribution at little/no cost. Dealiche makes money via a proven advertising-based model used in traditional media and the search engine business. Current businesses with existing infrastructure and overhead costs will find it difficult to copy this business model and new businesses will be challenged to replicate Dealiche's intellectual property.



This project requires $90,000 to complete development work and conduct an 8-week beta/pilot test in Minneapolis, MN from April-June 2014. Use of funds is as follows: $30,000 is for initial Mobile App, website and social media development currently underway (work began in early December) and will be completed by the end of March 2014. Another $30,000 will be used for marketing and operations costs during the 8-week beta/pilot in Minneapolis. $10,000 will be used to begin additional product refinement and phase II enhancements. The final $20,000 will fund gifts/perks and crowdfunding costs.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 30, 2013 - February 09, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/19ZtN1Z