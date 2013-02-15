Pete Evans Launches Natural Raw C Coconut Water

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Pete Evans, chef, health advocate and star of Seven’s hit series, My Kitchen Rules announces the launch of 100% Natural Raw C Coconut Water.



“We’re thrilled to have one of the food industry’s most creative, charismatic and healthy stars join the team”, Natural Raw C co-founder, Scott Mendelsohn said in a statement.



Pete Evans’ personality and passion for healthy products are a fantastic fit for Natural Raw C and we look forward to working together’. Scott added.



The increased demand for coconut water worldwide is due to its natural hydrating qualities and a great source of nutrients including calcium and magnesium. Coconut water also contains the same amount of potassium as a banana.



Packaged in a unique re-sealable tetra pak, Natural Raw C coconut water is the water (not the milk!) found in seven month old green coconuts sourced directly from Thailand. It is totally pure and 100% natural with no added sugar, preservatives and is fat and cholesterol free.



“The recent explosion of the coconut water category can be explained relatively simply; it meets growing consumer demands for natural, healthy products”, comments Pete Evans.



We have been enjoying coconut water in my house for some time now, straight from imported coconuts so when an opportunity to launch a packaged version for all Australian families to enjoy, I jumped at the chance. My partners in Natural Raw C have the business experience and the same passion for coconut water, keeping it pure and healthy, as I do and we are very proud to share this with the Australian public”.



Natural Raw C is available in two re-sealable sizes, 330mL and 1Litres. The 1 litre stock is being rolled out across Australia now with the 330mls being available by the end of February. It is also being stocked at BU Organics, Pete Evans new health food store in Bondi Junction, Sydney.



Evans and the Natural Raw C team will also donate a portion of profits to both a local and overseas charity providing to help disadvantaged children.



About Natural Raw C

We are a company whose goal is to provide our customers with natural, healthy, and refreshing products! We work sustainably hand in hand with nature to ensure quality and freshness in all of our products.



Our Vision is to become leaders in the natural beverage industry, leading the competition, and becoming a ground-breaking company in Australia’s green and sustainable market. We will provide natural products obtained through sustainable, socially responsible, ecological and processes, whenever possible.



Our Mission is to create a leading company that manufactures and provides consumers with healthy and refreshing natural beverages. We want to work sustainably with the elements that Mother Nature provides us, minimizing waste, transportation and making reasonable use of the natural resources so that this way we join hands with all those organizations and individuals who make an effort every day to make this world a better place



Meet the Team:



Scott Mendelsohn, Director

Scott brings a wealth of business knowledge and creative strategies to market and to promote the Natural Raw C product line in a way that is honest and entertaining to the consumer. He is well known for his 15 years of work in the textiles industry and now enjoys stitching great tasting beverages. email:scott@rawc.com.au



Dennis Ghetto, Director

Dennis brings new ways of thinking and that complements the management team. His business experience in financial management and growing businesses combined with a solid background in the FMCG industry is a winning recipe for Natural Raw C growth. email: dennis@rawc.com.au



Pete Evans, Owner

Pete is a well renowned chef, health advocate and star of Seven’s hit series, My Kitchen Rules. Pete’s personality and passion for healthy products are a fantastic fit for the team. His food industry experience will help the team grow, develop and maintai n quality product for the end consumer.



