Peter Leeds Announces First Post-Election Penny Stock Pick

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- With the victory of President Barrack Obama over his challenger Mitt Romney, much of the uncertainty in the American political landscape has been removed. One analyst who had been watching the battle between Romney and Obama very closely was penny stock researcher Peter Leeds, editor of the Peter Leeds penny stock newsletter, author of several penny stock books, and public speaker.



"Depending who won," says Leeds, "whether Obama or Romney, there would be specific ramifications on penny stock companies. For example, Romney is friendlier to energy exploitation, while Obama is more likely to support stem cell research."



Leeds has made predictions about the Obama / Romney battle, going back over a year. Notably, on January 18th, Leeds explained how Obama would take approximately 358 electoral college votes based on the trends in numerous battleground States. In yesterday's election, Obama carried 332 votes (assuming he retains Florida, which is still in counting phase, but leaning towards Obama).



As of September 17th, Leeds and his penny stock analysis team re-iterated their expectations for the Obama victory over Romney.



"Part of our penny stock analysis involves anticipating who would win well in advance," mentions Leeds. "By positioning ourselves to profit from penny stock investments which benefit from the election results we are able to bring the best penny stock picks to our subscribers."



The Leeds penny stock analysis team marks Wednesday, November 7th as the first penny stock pick to be released after the Obama/Romney election. Further penny stock picks which are expected to perform well under an Obama Presidency will be made by the Peter Leeds penny stock team in the coming weeks and months.



The Peter Leeds penny stock team takes no compensation for the picks they make, and have no vested interests.



About Peter Leeds

Leeds and his team publish the leading penny stock pick newsletter, which provides picks, daily updates, buy and sell target prices, and full company reports. Subscriptions cost $195 per year, and can be purchased at PeterLeeds.com for full and instant access.