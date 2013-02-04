Peter Leeds Announces the Availability of the Penny Stocks Guide with Practical Advice for Traders and Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- ‘The Penny Stocks Guide’, is an impartial and comprehensive resource for investors interested in penny stocks. The Guide is released by Peter Leeds and his team on a daily basis to subscribers. They assure that the research is completely impartial and they do not take any kickbacks from penny stock promoters. With the availability of the Penny Stocks Guide, new subscribers have the ability to access honest recommendations and researched stock tips.



The Peter Leeds led organization also offers a free trial for penny stock traders where they can access picks weekly, buy/sell trading prices, daily updates, full company reports, 50+ bonus trading articles, phone and e-mail support and past success stories. This free trial lasts for 14 days.



The newsletter assists investors with detailed research information on specific companies. The information provided by the newsletter helps investors avoid numerous pitfalls i.e. avoiding low-priced stocks or duds and enable them to buy the best penny stocks that have the greatest potential of generating a profit.



Based on two decades of experience ‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ has been created after extensive research by Peter Leeds and his team of penny stock experts.



The newsletter provides a step by step guide for new investors and helps them make maximum returns from their penny stock trading investments. When it comes to finding the best penny stocks, the investors’ first need to know how to avoid the worst ones and the Leeds team can advise them on the best ways to avoid them.



The company reveals the top undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality. Each of the top penny stock picks passes the Leeds' 29 Point Analysis and is more likely to multiply in value in the short term. With over 35,000 subscriptions sold, it is one of the most lucrative financial newsletters that provides 100% unbiased information on the best penny stocks to buy.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information on the best penny stocks in the market. The newsletter teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. Thus, offering investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate the traders for future trades, Peter Leeds and his team is playing pivotal role. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net