Peter Leeds Expects Improved Financial Results for Digital Technology Penny Stocks Like Yangaroo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Disclaimer: Yangaroo is a thinly traded penny stock and contains a high degree of risk and volatility. This release is not a recommendation to purchase Yangaroo shares, or any other penny stocks or investment. For any stock trade, investors must undergo their own due diligence, and take responsibility for the results of their actions. Many investors will not find investing in penny stocks or shares of Yangaroo appropriate for them.



Disclosure: Peter Leeds has indirect and direct control or ownership of shares, warrants, and debentures in Yangaroo. Leeds has also participated in financings undertaken by Yangaroo, and has no intention of liquidating or selling any position in Yangaroo shares for the foreseeable future.



Digital media company Yangaroo is expected to report their 3rd quarter financial results within the next 13 days. One analyst who is expecting further progress from the company is Peter Leeds, the foremost leading expert on penny stocks, author of "Invest in Penny Stocks" [John Wiley & Sons], and publisher of the leading penny stocks investing newsletter.



"We expect a slight operational loss from Yangaroo," mentions Leeds, "but one that will show a further progression towards profitability. The loss will again be lower then the quarter previous, and should demonstrate that by Q4, Yangaroo will be posting their first official operating profit."



Leeds makes it clear that any comments are his expectations alone, and that he has no special knowledge of what the financial report for Yangaroo or any other penny stocks we reveal.



Leeds has a great record of uncovering penny stocks which multiply in value, and believes that Yangaroo will be another one of these penny stocks which realizes significant upside. Leeds is an investor in penny stocks with growing revenues, shrinking losses, and which are approaching profitability.



"Yangaroo has dealt with a name change, a revolving door for CEO's, financing concerns, and patent litigation. Now that is all behind them, and they have plentiful funding to take them well into profitability. Among penny stocks, Yangaroo may be on the cusp of making it to another higher level."



Asked what sorts of concerns stand in the way of penny stocks like Yangaroo, Leeds cites, "the usual which could put any penny stocks at risk. When investing in penny stocks, there will always be competition, regular business operational hurdles, staffing concerns, and the rest. What I like about Yangaroo, however, is that they have navigated numerous problems in the past and now most of the concerns are behind them. The path ahead is very compelling, and I am going to be on board for the ride."



Leeds attributes excellent management and staff to the remarkable progress of the company. "With powerful and effective management from Moss, Hunt, Dealy, and Klosa, among others, and an impressive high morale staff, I expect Yangaroo to achieve it's goals in impressive fashion."



Yangaroo has landed clients from MTV, BET, CBS, A&E, Corus, CMT, SoulTrain, and many more.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is the author of books related to trading penny stocks, as well as the publisher of the leading and world famous Peter Leeds newsletter focused exclusively on trading in penny stocks. Along with his team, they reveal fundamentally solid penny stocks which they expect to enjoy increases in share price to their subscribers. Peter Leeds and his team never take compensation from the penny stocks which they review.



About Yangaroo

YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform powers many of North America’s major awards shows. Their shares trade on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol YOO, and on the Pink Sheets under the ticker YOOIF. For more information, visit them online at Yangaroo.