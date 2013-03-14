Peter Leeds Introduces Extensive Research-Based Penny Stocks Book "Invest in Penny Stocks"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Accumulated knowledge from Peter Leeds is now available in just one book. The renowned expert on penny stock trading has introduced a new book, ‘Invest in Penny Stocks.’ This book gives insight on what are penny stocks and why should investors learn about trading them to earn higher ROI in their investment portfolios.



Peter Leeds' new book ‘Invest in Penny Stocks’ provides exclusive information on the art of stock trading, when to pick them and when to sell. Investors and traders will learn the right ways to invest in this lucrative market for better decisions that grow profits.



The new book teaches a solid base of knowledge on penny stock investments as Peter Leeds shows the readers how to capture upside potentials and minimize risks. A spokesperson for Peter Leeds’ organization stated, “Peter Leeds, a leader in the penny stock market, shares his insights to investor's through his new book called “Invest in Penny Stocks. This valuable information will benefit novice and experienced investors to make good choices.”



“Leeds steers to the highest quality penny stocks and helps reader/traders/investors identify just what defines a quality stock. Readers will gain a deeper view of and what actually takes for investing, and learn the techniques that the penny stock professionals use for maximum profits out of their investment.”



Peter Leeds has accessed his many years of experience and skills for this publication. The knowledge he gained through many years of working as a penny stock investor and author is all laid out in this book to help novice investors and traders. Apart from this new book, he also publishes a newsletter for penny stock traders that has more than 35,000 subscribers.



About The Penny Stock Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. A 14 day free trial is available for all new subscribers.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net