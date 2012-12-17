Peter Leeds Launches the New Edition of His Informative Newsletter the Penny Stocks Guide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Peter Leeds, a leading advisor in the pennhy stock trading arena, has launched the newest edition of his self-authored newsletter - ‘The Penny Stock Guide.’ The newsletter from Peter Leeds’ leading stock investment consultancy teaches the basic principles of penny stocks trading.



Leeds, along with his team of experts, offers the most beneficial technical tips and penny stock picks so that his subscribers can make money picking the best ones. His research and trading recommendations are accessible for subscribers only.



The best part about penny stock investing is that profits may increase multiple times within a short span of time. At http://www.pennystocks.net, subscribers can review trader information on the best penny stock picks which ultimately helps them trade wisely and gain possible profits.



Some penny stocks have gone from $1 /share to $40, turning a small investment of $500 into $20,000 in short periods of time. However, such a gain is not possible if penny stocks in the investor’s portfolio are not selected carefully. Research by Peter Leeds and his team of experts helps traders select the best investments only.



According to an expert from the company, “Unlike regular stocks on mainstream exchanges, the best penny stock picks can double or triple in value overnight because of the volume of shares an individual or investment group can acquire and with such a small relative investment of cash. Even small fluctuations in the price can trigger a massive swing in the value of that stock.”



‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. It also offers investors additional resources and research tools to educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net