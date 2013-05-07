Peter Leeds Newsletter Now Including Contributions from Ed Zwirn

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- By providing buying opportunities within the penny stocks niche as well as the hot list of top companies which are expected to grow the most, Peter and his team are able to relay important and timely information to investors through the Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Newsletter.



One representative at penny stocks stated, “We have now added Mr. Ed Zwirn into our penny stock analysis team along with Peter Leeds.”



Zwirn’s efforts and analysis are insightful, entertaining, creative, and are always geared towards helping investors make the most money out of their penny stock investments. Regarding the usefulness of the information and knowledge, subscribers will have the luxury of seeing some of his opinions on penny stocks, stock market events, and discussion through his online publication ‘The Penny Stocks Guide.’



Peter Leeds says, “We put thousands of stocks into the 29-point Leeds Analysis. We always try to eliminate duds, scams, and capture upside potentials while minimizing risks.”



Expect the best with Peter Leeds and his team as 29-Point Leeds Analysis always reveals those stocks that they anticipate will explode in the near future. With several experts, www.pennystocks.net has emerged as the industry's only full team looking and studying exclusively hot penny stocks.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is an expert penny stock analyst. He and his team publish Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when you take your free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years, and having provided more than 35,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views.



To know more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net