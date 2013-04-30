Peter Leeds Now Offering 'Quick Start Package' with Free Penny Stocks Newsletter Trial

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Penny Stocks Guide has become a boon for investors by providing information about the stocks that Peter and his team expect to perform well. The guide also teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing that have been helping investors for years. It discusses how to trade penny stocks with a sound strategy while reducing the risk to an investor’s portfolio.



The guide also offers additional resources and research tools that help to educate traders and investors. One representative at Peter Leeds’ organization says, “We give free trial access to our esteemed clients about brokers. We've also released our recent Discount Broker Rankings Report, which will show you how each broker ranks compared to the rest.”



“This will help you make an informed decision when it comes time to start profiting from the penny stocks we review, and our penny stock picks,” he added further. Broker performance is a key indicator that should be examined before investing in a particular stock (particularly with certain trading strategies). The Discount Broker Rankings Report makes this part of the process easier and quicker for investors.



Peter Leeds and his team often suggest that the best time to buy a particular penny stock is when everyone else is selling. One of the worst times to buy a stock is when the stock’s price is rising and everyone else in the market seems to be buying. He also suggests that the depressed stocks often have the most potential to bring the highest returns. Before drawing any conclusions, they put thousands of penny stocks through their 29 Points Leeds Analysis in order to find the picks with the most potential to quickly rise 100%, 300%, or even 500% in price within a few months.



About Peter Leeds & The Penny Stocks Guide

Peter Leeds and his team publish The Penny Stocks Guide, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when a user signs up for the free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years and providing information to more than 35,000 subscribers, Peter Leeds’ newsletter is extremely popular in North America. As a leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net